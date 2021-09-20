dayton-daily-news logo
Gutierrez expected to start as Reds host the Pirates

By The Associated Press
26 minutes ago
The Pirates will start Dillon Peters on Monday and the Reds are expected to counter with Vladimir Gutierrez

Pittsburgh Pirates (56-93, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (77-73, third in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Monday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Dillon Peters (1-2, 2.66 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 20 strikeouts) Reds: Vladimir Gutierrez (9-6, 4.25 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 82 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -188, Pirates +161; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Bryan Reynolds and the Pirates will take on the Reds Monday.

The Reds are 39-35 on their home turf. Cincinnati is slugging .424 as a unit. Nick Castellanos leads the team with a .564 slugging percentage, including 66 extra-base hits and 29 home runs.

The Pirates have gone 22-52 away from home. Pittsburgh has a collective on-base percentage of .304, led by Bryan Reynolds with a mark of .375.

The Reds won the last meeting 1-0. Tyler Mahle recorded his 12th victory and Asdrubal Cabrera went 0-for-0 with an RBI for Cincinnati. Cody Ponce registered his fourth loss for Pittsburgh.

TOP PERFORMERS: Castellanos leads the Reds with 66 extra base hits and is slugging .564.

Reynolds leads the Pirates with 86 RBIs and is batting .294.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 3-7, .197 batting average, 3.84 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Pirates: 6-4, .243 batting average, 4.00 ERA

INJURIES: Reds: Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Tejay Antone: (elbow), Jesse Winker: (ribs), Tyler Naquin: (ribs), Shogo Akiyama: (hamstring).

Pirates: Bryse Wilson: (hamstring), Duane Underwood Jr.: (shoulder), Jose Soriano: (elbow), Chase De Jong: (knee), Blake Cederlind: (elbow), Trevor Cahill: (calf), JT Brubaker: (shoulder), Steven Brault: (arm), David Bednar: (oblique), Michael Chavis: (elbow).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

