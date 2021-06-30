dayton-daily-news logo
Gutierrez expected to start for the Reds against the Padres

By The Associated Press
The Padres will start Joe Musgrove on Wednesday while the Reds are expected to counter with Vladimir Gutierrez

San Diego Padres (48-33, third in the NL West) vs. Cincinnati Reds (39-39, third in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Wednesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Joe Musgrove (4-6, 2.33 ERA, .82 WHIP, 103 strikeouts) Reds: Vladimir Gutierrez (3-2, 3.97 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 27 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds +157, Padres -180; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati and San Diego will play on Wednesday.

The Reds are 19-19 in home games in 2020. The Cincinnati offense has compiled a .248 batting average as a team this season, good for seventh in the majors. Nick Castellanos leads the team with a mark of .342.

The Padres are 18-18 in road games. San Diego has a collective on-base percentage of .320, good for fourth in the National League. Tommy Pham leads the team with a mark of .384.

The Padres won the last meeting 5-4. Emilio Pagan earned his fourth victory and Pham went 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for San Diego. Tony Santillan registered his second loss for Cincinnati.

TOP PERFORMERS: Castellanos leads the Reds with 100 hits and has 51 RBIs.

Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the Padres with 39 extra base hits and 55 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 4-6, .255 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Padres: 9-1, .294 batting average, 3.60 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Lucas Sims: (elbow), Michael Lorenzen: (shoulder), Jeff Hoffman: (shoulder), Sonny Gray: (groin), Michael Feliz: (elbow), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Tejay Antone: (forearm), Nick Senzel: (knee), Tyler Naquin: (wrist), Max Schrock: (calf), Mike Moustakas: (heel), Alex Blandino: (hand).

Padres: Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Taylor Williams: (knee), Matt Strahm: (knee), Blake Snell: (illness), Adrian Morejon: (left forearm), Dinelson Lamet: (forearm), Keone Kela: (right forearm), Javy Guerra: (right elbow), Mike Clevinger: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (undisclosed), Michel Baez: (right elbow), Dan Altavilla: (elbow), Jorge Ona: (right elbow), Austin Nola: (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

