Guyer and Green Bay host Cleveland State

BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay hosts Cleveland State after Jenna Guyer scored 21 points in Green Bay's 89-55 win against the Wright State Raiders.

The Phoenix have gone 5-0 in home games. Green Bay is fifth in the Horizon scoring 67.2 points while shooting 45.4% from the field.

The Vikings are 2-2 in Horizon play. Cleveland State is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Green Bay makes 45.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 9.9 percentage points higher than Cleveland State has allowed to its opponents (35.5%). Cleveland State averages 15.3 more points per game (73.8) than Green Bay gives up (58.5).

The Phoenix and Vikings face off Friday for the first time in Horizon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Meghan Schultz is averaging 13.5 points for the Phoenix. Guyer is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games.

Colbi Maples is averaging 16 points and 1.8 steals for the Vikings. Izzi Zingaro is averaging 14.7 points and six rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phoenix: 5-5, averaging 65.8 points, 28.7 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points per game.

Vikings: 8-2, averaging 72.7 points, 32.2 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 10.4 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.