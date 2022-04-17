Guzan hurts Achilles in Atlanta's 0-0 draw vs Cincinnati

“It doesn’t look good,” Atlanta coach Gonzalo Pineda said. “That’s why I’m sad. It’s not about the result or the performance, it’s about Brad’s injury. I have to wait for the scans and tests that they are going to do. No, it was not a knee injury, it was an Achilles injury.”

Guzan, a former Aston Villa, Hull and Middlesbrough keeper, is in his sixth season with Atlanta. He has made 64 appearances for the United States, was a backup to Tim Howard at the 2010 and 2014 World Cups and was the American starter at the 2015 CONCACAF Gold Cup and the 2016 Copa América Centenario.