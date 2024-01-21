Hadaway scores 20 as Ohio downs Eastern Michigan 85-67

By The Associated Press
14 minutes ago
ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Aidan Hadaway scored 20 points as Ohio beat Eastern Michigan 85-67 on Saturday night.

Hadaway shot 8 for 10, including 3 for 3 from beyond the arc for the Bobcats (9-9, 3-3 Mid-American Conference). Jaylin Hunter added 14 points while finishing 6 of 9 from the floor, and he also had five rebounds and five assists. Shereef Mitchell was 6 of 9 shooting (2 for 4 from 3-point range) to finish with 14 points.

The Eagles (8-10, 1-5) were led in scoring by Tyson Acuff, who finished with 30 points and two steals. Jalin Billingsley added nine points for Eastern Michigan. Arne Osojnik also recorded eight points.

Both teams play again on Tuesday. Ohio visits Akron and Eastern Michigan travels to play Western Michigan.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

