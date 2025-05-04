Haliburton and the Pacers visit Cleveland to begin second round

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cavaliers -8; over/under is 229.5

EASTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Cavaliers host first series matchup

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Cavaliers host the Indiana Pacers to begin the Eastern Conference second round. Indiana went 3-1 against Cleveland during the regular season. The Pacers won the last regular season matchup 126-118 in overtime on Sunday, April 13 led by 21 points from Quenton Jackson, while Jaylon Tyson scored 31 points for the Cavaliers.

The Cavaliers are 41-11 in Eastern Conference games. Cleveland is third in the Eastern Conference with 34.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Jarrett Allen averaging 7.1.

The Pacers are 10-6 against Central Division teams. Indiana is fifth in the league scoring 17.5 fast break points per game. Bennedict Mathurin leads the Pacers averaging 3.8.

The Cavaliers average 15.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.0 more made shots on average than the 12.9 per game the Pacers give up. The Pacers average 13.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than the Cavaliers give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donovan Mitchell is shooting 44.3% and averaging 24.0 points for the Cavaliers. Max Strus is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Tyrese Haliburton is averaging 18.6 points and 9.2 assists for the Pacers. Aaron Nesmith is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 7-3, averaging 120.4 points, 46.5 rebounds, 26.8 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.0 points per game.

Pacers: 8-2, averaging 117.3 points, 44.8 rebounds, 28.4 assists, 7.8 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.8 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Darius Garland: day to day (toe).

Pacers: Isaiah Jackson: out for season (calf).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.