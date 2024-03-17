Haliburton, Pacers square off against the Cavaliers

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Conference foes Indiana and Cleveland square off on Monday.

The Pacers have gone 27-16 against Eastern Conference teams. Indiana leads the league with 30.5 assists per game led by Tyrese Haliburton averaging 11.2.

The Cavaliers are 9-5 in division play. Cleveland averages 113.6 points and has outscored opponents by 4.0 points per game.

The Pacers average 13.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 12.1 per game the Cavaliers allow. The Cavaliers average 13.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.8 more made shots on average than the 10.9 per game the Pacers give up.

The teams square off for the third time this season. In the last meeting on Nov. 3 the Pacers won 121-116 led by 27 points from Myles Turner, while Donovan Mitchell scored 38 points for the Cavaliers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Haliburton is averaging 20.5 points and 11.2 assists for the Pacers. Pascal Siakam is averaging 20.4 points over the last 10 games.

Jarrett Allen is averaging 16.1 points and 10.6 rebounds for the Cavaliers. Darius Garland is averaging 21.9 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 44.8% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pacers: 5-5, averaging 118.2 points, 44.7 rebounds, 27.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 6.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.3 points per game.

Cavaliers: 4-6, averaging 108.1 points, 42.0 rebounds, 29.0 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.8 points.

INJURIES: Pacers: Doug McDermott: out (calf), Bennedict Mathurin: out for season (shoulder).

Cavaliers: Evan Mobley: out (ankle), Max Strus: out (knee), Ty Jerome: out (ankle), Dean Wade: out (personal).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.