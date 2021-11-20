dayton-daily-news logo
Hammond carries Niagara over SIU-Edwardsville 70-60

news
1 hour ago
Marcus Hammond scored 16 points as Niagara beat Southern Illinois-Edwardsville 70-60 in nonconference play

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Marcus Hammond scored 16 points as Niagara beat Southern Illinois-Edwardsville 70-60 in nonconference play Friday night.

Greg Kuakumensah and Noah Thomasson added 15 points each for the Purple Eagles (1-2), while Justin Roberts scored 10.

Shamar Wright tied a career high with 20 points to go with nine rebounds and three blocks for the Cougars (1-3). Ray'Sean Taylor and DeeJuan Pruitt both scored 12.

