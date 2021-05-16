Haniger, Moore homer, Mariners beat Indians 7-3

“I think early on he made a couple of mistakes and we didn't make him pay for it,” Cleveland manager Terry Francona said.

The Mariners have won two straight after a string of five losses.

Haniger, a former All-Star who missed most of the last two years with injuries, hit a solo shot in the first inning to join Atlanta’s Ronald Acuña Jr. for the major league lead with his 12th homer. He added a single and a run in the fifth inning to make it 5-0, helping chase McKenzie (1-2).

The 438-foot shot was the longest of his career at T-Mobile Park.

“I don't really care if it's a foot over or 100 feet over,” Haniger said, but acknowledged he has returned from the injured list with an improved swing. “I feel like I’m moving better and I feel like if you’re moving better, and you have more more body awareness and body control, you’re going to be able to make adjustments faster and you’re able to get more out of your swing.”

Reliever Drew Steckenrider pitched a perfect seventh with two strikeouts to extend his streak to 13 1/3 innings with just one earned run allowed. Donovan Walton added a two-run triple in the eighth for the Mariners.

Harold Ramirez hit a solo homer for the Indians in the ninth.

TOUGH NIGHT

A day after hitting a home run and two doubles, prized Mariners prospect Jarred Kelenic went 0 for 5 and struck out three times in his third major league game. The 21-year-old rookie spiked his helmet and glared at the plate umpire after his third strikeout, which came on three pitches, including two called strikes.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Indians: LF Eddie Rosario returned to the lineup after taking a pitch to the foot in Friday night’s loss to the Mariners. He was pulled in the ninth for a pinch-runner, but Francona said he suffered no serious damage.

Mariners: INF/DH Ty France (wrist) will wear a splint up to five days and is taking anti-inflammatory drugs while on the 10-day injured list, manager Scott Servais said. France took a pitch to the forearm on April 28, and that may have eventually caused the soreness in the wrist, Servais said.

UP NEXT

Indians: RHP Shane Bieber (4-2, 2.95) closes out the series for Cleveland. He’s given up two earned runs in 13 2/3 career innings against the Mariners and looks to extend his strikeout streak of at least eight in a record 20 straight games.

Mariners: RHP Robert Dugger (0-0, 2.25) will serve as the opener in a bullpen start in the series finale. The reliever has appeared in four games this season with a high of three innings pitched.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Justus Sheffield beats Cleveland Indians' Eddie Rosario to first base for an out during the sixth inning of a baseball game Saturday, May 15, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Jason Redmond) Credit: Jason Redmond Credit: Jason Redmond

Seattle Mariners' Dylan Moore celebrates in the dugout after his three-run home run during the fourth inning of the team's baseball game against the Cleveland Indians, Saturday, May 15, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Jason Redmond) Credit: Jason Redmond Credit: Jason Redmond

Seattle Mariners' Dylan Moore, second from right, celebrates with Tom Murphy, J.P. Crawford and Kyle Lewis, from left, after Moore's three-run home run during the fourth inning of the team's baseball game against the Cleveland Indians, Saturday, May 15, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Jason Redmond) Credit: Jason Redmond Credit: Jason Redmond

Seattle Mariners right fielder Mitch Haniger makes the catch for the out on Cleveland Indians' Cesar Hernandez during the third inning of a baseball game Saturday, May 15, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Jason Redmond) Credit: Jason Redmond Credit: Jason Redmond

Seattle Mariners' Mitch Haniger is safe at home on a sacrifice fly by Jose Marmolejos as Cleveland Indians catcher Rene Rivera is unable to make the tag during the fifth inning of a baseball game Saturday, May 15, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Jason Redmond) Credit: Jason Redmond Credit: Jason Redmond