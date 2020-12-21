Hankerson, N. Illinois visit Toledo

LEADING THE CHARGE: The Huskies are led by juniors Hankerson and Darius Beane. Hankerson is averaging 12.2 points and 5.2 rebounds while Beane is putting up 12.2 points and 4.5 rebounds per contest. The Rockets have been led by Jackson and Setric Millner Jr., who have combined to score 32 points per contest.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Jackson has either made or assisted on 44 percent of all Toledo field goals over the last three games. Jackson has accounted for 16 field goals and 16 assists in those games.