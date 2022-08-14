Happ leads homer barrage, Cubs power past struggling Reds

After Farmer cut Chicago’s lead to 3-2 with an RBI single in the fifth, Sean Newcomb replaced Adrian Sampson and struck out three straight batters to strand two runners. Newcomb (1-0) had five strikeouts in two innings for the win.

Reyes lifted the Cubs to a 2-1 lead with an opposite-field drive into the visitor’s bullpen in the right-field corner in the fourth. It was his 10th homer of the season.

Happ’s 10th homer made it 6-2, and Contreras tacked on a solo drive in the ninth.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Reds: INF Jonathan India was back with the team after spending Thursday night in an Iowa City hospital while doctors made sure he didn’t develop compartment syndrome after being hit by a pitch on his left lower leg in the series opener.

UP NEXT

Cubs right-hander Keegan Thompson (9-5, 3.36 ERA) and Reds right-hander Justin Dunn (0-1, 5.79 ERA) pitch on Sunday. It’s Dunn’s first career appearance against Chicago.

Chicago Cubs' Ian Happ, left, hits an RBI-single during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Chicago Cubs' Franmil Reyes reacts after reaching first base on a single during the second inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Cincinnati Reds shortstop Jose Barrero (2) attempts to field a single hit by Chicago Cubs' Nick Madrigal during the fifth inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Cincinnati Reds' Jake Fraley (27) rounds third base on the way to scoring on a Kyle Farmer single during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)