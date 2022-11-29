Harbaugh, Iowa's Campbell win Big Ten's top football honors

Harbaugh has the second-ranked and unbeaten Wolverines positioned for a second straight appearance in the College Football Playoff following last week's win at No. 5 Ohio State. Michigan plays Purdue in the conference championship game Saturday in Indianapolis.

Campbell was second in the Big Ten with 118 tackles and intercepted two passes as the anchor of an Iowa defense that allowed 14.4 points and 277.9 yards per game to rank among the national leaders. Campbell was the league's leading tackler in 2021.