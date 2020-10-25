Hard-luck Bengals keep letting close games slip away

Last Sunday the Bengals led 21-0 in the second quarter but allowed Philip Rivers and the Colts to rally and lost 37-21. In Week 3, Cincinnati had to settle for a tie with the Philadelphia Eagles after giving up a late touchdown. And three of the other four losses were by a combined 12 points.

Including last season, they are 1-12-1 in games decided by eight or less.

The Bengals talk about how they're going to do better and turn the season around, but it's getting late for second-year coach Zac Taylor. The injury-plagued defense has been on the spot all season.

“It’s obviously an emotional locker room for the right reasons,” Taylor said after Sunday's loss. “We’re gonna stick together and get through this. There’s much better days ahead.”

It's not going to get easier any time soon. The Bengals host the AFC South-leading Tennessee Titans next week, then have to go play the Steelers in Pittsburgh.

Burrow has been a bright spot for Cincinnati and provided some hope for the future. The 2020 first overall draft pick hit 35 of 47 passes for a season-high 406 yards and three touchdowns Sunday. It was his fifth game with 300 or more yards passing this season.

“We were dicing them up the whole game," Boyd said. "They couldn’t stop us regardless of what we were doing. Everything we were calling was working. We took a hard loss and the offense played unbelievable, and I believe that in the defense as well, we just have to figure out a way to get one final stop or one more score.”

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) is chased by Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) Credit: Michael Conroy Credit: Michael Conroy

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) Credit: Michael Conroy Credit: Michael Conroy

Cleveland Browns' David Njoku, top, makes a touchdown reception against Cincinnati Bengals' Vonn Bell (24) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) Credit: Michael Conroy Credit: Michael Conroy