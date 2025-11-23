Harden leads Los Angeles against Cleveland after 55-point outing

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cavaliers -9.5; over/under is 229.5

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles plays the Cleveland Cavaliers after James Harden scored 55 points in the Clippers' 131-116 win against the Charlotte Hornets.

The Cavaliers are 7-3 on their home court. Cleveland ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference with 27.1 assists per game led by Donovan Mitchell averaging 5.3.

The Clippers are 2-6 in road games. Los Angeles ranks sixth in the Western Conference shooting 36.6% from 3-point range.

The Cavaliers score 119.9 points per game, 2.8 more points than the 117.1 the Clippers give up. The Clippers average 112.3 points per game, 3.3 fewer than the 115.6 the Cavaliers allow to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitchell is averaging 30.3 points, 5.3 assists and 1.5 steals for the Cavaliers. Darius Garland is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Ivica Zubac is averaging 16 points and 11.2 rebounds for the Clippers. Harden is averaging 55.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 7-3, averaging 123.9 points, 46.1 rebounds, 28.0 assists, 8.1 steals and 6.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.9 points per game.

Clippers: 2-8, averaging 112.1 points, 40.6 rebounds, 23.6 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.3 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Craig Porter Jr.: out (hamstring), Sam Merrill: out (hand), Max Strus: out (foot), Jarrett Allen: out (finger), Lonzo Ball: out (rest).

Clippers: Bradley Beal: out for season (hip), Jordan Miller: day to day (hamstring), Derrick Jones Jr.: out (knee), Kawhi Leonard: day to day (ankle), Bogdan Bogdanovic: day to day (hip).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.