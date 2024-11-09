Hardman scores 15 as Akron downs Ohio Wesleyan 88-57

Jessee Battle finished with 16 points and four assists for the Battling Bishops. Ohio Wesleyan also got 12 points from Henry Hinkle. Isaac Ward also recorded 12 points.

Akron took the lead with 19:48 left in the first half and never looked back. Gray led their team in scoring with eight points in the first half to help put them up 41-26 at the break. Akron pulled away with a 14-2 run in the second half to extend a 20-point lead to 32 points. They outscored Ohio Wesleyan by 16 points in the final half, as Hardman led the way with a team-high nine second-half points.

