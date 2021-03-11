Harris sinks game-winning FTs, Butler ousts Xavier in OT

Scruggs made two free throws to lift Xavier into a 69-68 lead with 18 seconds left in overtime. He had gone scoreless from 7:33 of the first half until the first minute of overtime.

Harris made a 3 to put Butler ahead 62-59, its first lead since 9-7. Bo Hodges added another 3 and it was 65-61. Counting a pair of free throws to force overtime at 59-59, Harris scored 10 of Butler's last 13 points.

For a nine-minute span of the second half, Butler outscored Xavier 18-7. The Musketeers missed 12 of 15 shots in that stretch.

Nze, despite being listed as questionable to play because of an ankle injury, scored 13 of Butler's 26 points in the first half. He made 7 of 9 shots including a career-high 4-of-4 shooting from behind the 3-point arc as Butler closed to 52-45 with 7:38 remaining, His last two 3s pulled Butler to 50-40 and then 52-45.

Xavier's Zach Freemantle (32) and Dwon Odom (11) react after losing to Butler in overtime of an NCAA college basketball game in the Big East conference tournament Wednesday, March 10, 2021, in New York. Butler won 70-69. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Credit: Frank Franklin II Credit: Frank Franklin II

Butler's Bryce Golden (33) celebrates with teammates Bo Hodges (1) and Myles Tate (12) after an NCAA college basketball game against Xavier in the Big East conference tournament Wednesday, March 10, 2021, in New York. Butler won 70-69. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Credit: Frank Franklin II Credit: Frank Franklin II

Xavier's Paul Scruggs shoots over Butler's Bryce Nze (10), Bo Hodges (1) and Bryce Golden during the overtime period of an NCAA college basketball game in the Big East conference tournament Wednesday, March 10, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Credit: Frank Franklin II Credit: Frank Franklin II

Butler's Chuck Harris (3) drives past Xavier's Dwon Odom (11) during the overtime period of an NCAA college basketball game in the Big East conference tournament Wednesday, March 10, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Credit: Frank Franklin II Credit: Frank Franklin II

Xavier's Jason Carter (25) drives past Butler's Jair Bolden (52) during overtime in an NCAA college basketball game in the Big East men's tournament Wednesday, March 10, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Credit: Frank Franklin II Credit: Frank Franklin II

Butler's Bryce Nze (10) and Bo Hodges (1) defend Xavier's Paul Scruggs (1) during the overtime period of an NCAA college basketball game in the Big East conference tournament Wednesday, March 10, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Credit: Frank Franklin II Credit: Frank Franklin II

Xavier's Paul Scruggs (1) reacts to a call during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Butler in the Big East conference tournament Wednesday, March 10, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Credit: Frank Franklin II Credit: Frank Franklin II