Hart scores 14 to help Villanova hold off Xavier 66-65

Led by Hakim Hart's 14 points, the Villanova Wildcats defeated the Xavier Musketeers 66-65
news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
X

VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) — Hakim Hart scored 14 points as Villanova beat Xavier 66-65 on Wednesday night.

Hart also had five rebounds for the Wildcats (10-4, 3-0 Big East Conference). Eric Dixon added 13 points while going 2 of 7 from the floor, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and 8 for 10 from the line, and he also had nine rebounds. Brendan Hausen shot 4 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

Quincy Olivari led the Musketeers (7-7, 1-2) in scoring, finishing with 14 points, eight rebounds and three steals. Dayvion McKnight added 12 points for Xavier. Abou Ousmane also had 11 points and six rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
One year after cardiac arrest, Damar Hamlin reflects on impact of...
2
Global TV audience sees Mason High School band in Rose Parade
3
Thai cuisine in Lebanon has a range of spice levels, includes...
4
Man found dead in Springfield sewage drain
5
Man shot in head in Springfield last week died on Christmas Eve
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top