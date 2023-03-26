Harvey-Pinard scores 3, Canadiens beat Blue Jackets 8-2

Harvey-Pinard then got his second of the night seven minutes later as he beat Merzlikins from the left circle.

Gallagher scored in front off a pass from Jake Evans to push the lead to 5-2 with 6:52 remaining in the second period.

Harvey-Pinard then completed his hat trick as he redirected a feed from Hoffman on a power play with 3:18 left in the middle period to make it 6-2. It was his 12th of the season.

Belzile and Suzuki scored less than two minutes apart to give the Canadiens a six-goal lead with 6:11 remaining in the third.

Pederson got Columbus on the scoreboard first, quickly redirecting a pass from Kent Johnson in the left circle 1:32 into the game. It was his third.

Hoffman tied it a little more than two minutes later with his 13th and Ylonen gave the Canadiens a 2-1 lead near the midpoint of the opening period.

Marchenko tied it for Columbus with two minutes left in the first as he scored high from a sharp angle from the right side for his 19th.

UP NEXT

Blue Jackets: At New York Rangers on Tuesday night in the second of a three-game trip.

Canadiens: At Buffalo on Monday night to open a two-game trip.

