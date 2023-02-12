Hauser, Michigan State deal Ohio State 6th loss in row 62-41

Hauser scored nine points on 3-of-4 shooting from 3-point range, Michigan State held Ohio State to 19% shooting in the first half and the Spartans led 27-14. The Buckeyes made just 5 of 26 shots, including 3 of 15 from beyond the arc, and 1 of 2 free throws. The Spartans shot 40% — 3 of 11 from distance — and didn't attempt a foul shot. Michigan State scored eight points off of eight Ohio State turnovers, while the Buckeyes forced five turnovers and failed to score off any of them.

A.J. Hoggard hit a jumper to open the second half, pushing the Spartans' advantage to 15. Ohio State chipped away at the lead, pulling within 38-33 on back-to-back baskets by Brice Sensabaugh with 11:24 left to play. The Buckeyes would get no closer.