Havin' a record year: NFL marks set to fall in Week 18

Kupp will need a big game against San Francisco to get to Hall of Famer Calvin Johnson's yardage record of 1,964 in 2012. Kupp is at 1,829.

“The most important thing is that we win the game, lock down the division title and be ready to move into the playoffs here,” Kupp said, "but it would be a very cool thing because of the respect I have for the players in this league and the talent that there is. It’s a tough thing to do.”

All records are tough to reach. If you have Brady throwing to you, though, extending a standard you've already set might be easier.

Bucs wide receiver Mike Evans enters this week with 946 receiving yards. With 54 against Carolina on Sunday, Evans will become the first player with at least 1,000 receiving yards in each of his first eight seasons.

That's something Bengals rookie Ja'Marr Chase might, well, chase as he moves along. Last week, Chase had 266 yards receiving, the most in a single game by a rookie. He now has 1,429 yards receiving the season, passing Minnesota's Justin Jefferson's 1,400 in 2020, a Super Bowl era mark. With 45 more yards at Cleveland on Sunday, he will surpass the Houston Oilers' Bill Groman's 1,473 in 1960 for the all-time rookie record.

In this season of spectacular newcomers at receiver, Miami's Jaylen Waddle seems bound for the record books. Waddle's 99 receptions are second most by a rookie, and with three more he will beat the 2003 standard set by Arizona's Anquan Boldin.

Getting tight ends into the mix, Atlanta's Kyle Pitts has 1,018 yards through the year. If he gets 59 against New Orleans, Pitts will blow by Hall of Famer Mike Ditka's 1,076 in 1961 for the most.

On the other side of the ball, the sacks mark set by Hall of Famer Michael Strahan — and helped by Brett Favre's pratfall — could fall when the Steelers face the Ravens. With 1 1/2 sacks at Baltimore, T.J. Watt will break Strahan's' 2001 record of 22 1/2. The stat became official in 1982.

With two sacks at Philadelphia on Saturday night, the Cowboys' Micah Parsons can surpass Tennessee's Jevon Kearse, who had 14 1/2 in 1999 for the most sacks by a rookie. But Parsons was added to the Dallas COVID-19 reserve list.

A more obscure mark could belong to Carson Wentz. The Indianapolis quarterback has 10 touchdown passes and no interceptions in seven road starts. With no interceptions at Jacksonville on Sunday, Wentz will become the first quarterback to start eight road games in a season without throwing an interception.

Yes, the NFL seems to have a record for everything these days.

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp runs with the ball after making a catch against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

New York Jets' Bryce Hall, left, defends as Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Mike Evans tries to make a catch during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Corey Sipkin)

Dallas Cowboys outside linebacker Micah Parsons (11) reacts against the New York Giants during the first quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) stands on the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) catches a pass for an 18-yard touchdown as Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Charvarius Ward (35) defends during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/David Dermer)