Health officials ring alarm as GOP prepares to override veto

“It is now up to the legislature to protect their constituents’ constitutional freedoms with a veto override,” GOP Rep. Scott Wiggam, a supporter of the bill, told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

The Senate bill in question would allow state lawmakers to rescind public health orders issued by the governor or the Ohio Department of Health as soon as they take effect, as well as prevent the governor from reintroducing similar orders for at least 60 days.

The bill would also limit state of emergency orders to a period of 90 days but allow lawmakers to extend them in 60-day increments indefinitely.

DeWine has warned the bill would also ripple the state’s ability to address an emerging public health crisis and open up local health departments to lawsuits by anyone who disagrees with their enforcement actions.

