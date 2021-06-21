Heat a factor in death of Ohio resident at Grand Canyon

“It catches a lot of hikers, tourists coming in from out of the area off guard,” said Andrew Taylor, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Flagstaff. “And it's very dry.”

The weather will be slightly cooler over the next couple of days before another warming trend, Taylor said.

Baird said the Grand Canyon has seen an uptick in heat-related illness lately. The park recommends inner-canyon hikers start early, and if they're out on the trail while the sun is blazing overhead, that they find some shade and wait.

“It's just very unforgiving this time of year, even people who are acclimated, and fit and in shape,” she said. “They struggle. It can be really hard to thermal regulate if you're not used to hiking in these elements, and you're not getting proper nutrition and hydration.”

On Sunday, park rangers responded to a hiker who drank too much water and hadn't consumed enough sodium, known as hyponatremia, Baird said. The condition can lead to seizures, coma or even death.