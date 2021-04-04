Heat continue home dominance over Cavaliers with 115-101 win

TIP INS

Cavaliers: Larry Nance Jr. (illness), Jarrett Allen (concussion) and Dylan Windler (left knee soreness) remained out. … The Cavaliers snapped a four-game string of failing to reach 100 points.

Heat: Andre Iguodala (left hip soreness) sat out Saturday’s game. Miami was winless and lost by an average of 20.5 in the four previous games Iguodala missed this season. … With double-figure performances in consecutive games, Ariza overcame two-point outings in each of his previous two games. . The Heat are 8-1 when they reach 30 assists.

ROBINSON’S MILESTONES

Robinson’s third 3-pointer was the 450th of his career in his 138th game. The previous fastest total in league history was Luka Doncic, who accomplished it in 171 games. Robinson also reached 14 consecutive games with multiple 3-pointers. He holds the Heat record with 24 in 2019-20.

ROAD WOES CONTINUE

In addition to their decade-long losing streak in Miami, the Cavaliers are on a current road skid of seven-of-eight. Cleveland had played four of its last five away from home and Saturday was the first of a three-game road stretch that will continue at San Antonio and Oklahoma City.

UP NEXT

Cavaliers: At San Antonio on Monday.

Heat: Host Memphis on Tuesday.

Miami Heat forward Precious Achiuwa (5) drives to the basket as Cleveland Cavaliers Isaiah Hartenstein (55) defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, April 3, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier) Credit: Marta Lavandier Credit: Marta Lavandier