Heat's Kevin Love feels the love in return to Cleveland, where he won an NBA title with Cavs in 2016

The 36-year-old Love spent nine seasons with the Cavs and was a major factor in the team winning the 2016 NBA championship — the first major sports title for a Cleveland team since 1964. No longer in the rotation under coach J.B. Bickerstaff, Love accepted a buyout in 2023 to sign with Miami.

A five-time All-Star, Love received a roaring ovation from Cleveland fans during a video tribute in the first quarter. The montage of highlights included Love's defense on Golden State superstar Stephen Curry in the closing seconds of Game 7 of the '16 Finals.

The Cavs rallied from a 3-1 deficit in the series to stun the Warriors, the first such comeback in NBA Finals history.

Love saluted the crowd by pointing to his ring finger.

Before tip-off, Love caught up with former Cavs teammate Richard Jefferson, who was on ESPN's broadcast team for the game. He also spent time chatting with Cleveland general manager Koby Altman and Cavs guard Max Strus, whom he played with briefly in Miami.

Although Love now is primarily a contributor off the bench, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra praised his selflessness and said he has been invaluable while serving as a mentor to rookie center Kel'el Ware and forward Nikola Jovic.

“A lot of vets don’t really want to accept that kind of role and that kind of transition and he has been able to do that gracefully,” Spoelstra said. "Those kind of guys are really necessary in this league. I wish there were more vets that would embrace that because with a younger league I think you do need that kind of mentorship, guys that can still do it, that can still play but then have that emotional stability to also pave room for a guy like Ware and Jovic.

“He sacrificed his minutes for their development and that speaks a lot to his character.”

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA