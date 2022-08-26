dayton-daily-news logo
X

Helen Alfredsson shoots 70, leads US Senior Women’s Open

news
23 minutes ago
Helen Alfredsson shot her second straight 3-under 70 on Friday  to take the second-round lead in the U.S. Senior Women’s Open

KETTERING, Ohio (AP) — Helen Alfredsson shot her second straight 3-under 70 on Friday to take the second-round lead in the U.S. Senior Women’s Open.

Aldredsson, the 57-year-old Swede who won the 2019 title at Pine Needles, rebounded from a bogey on the par-5 16th with a birdie on the par-4 18th on NCR Country Club’s South Course.

Leta Lindley was a stroke back after a 72. Annika Sorenstam, the winner last year art Brooklawn, was third at 3 under after a 70.

First-round leader Tammie Green followed her opening 68 with a 76 to drop to fourth at 2 under.

In Other News
1
First sports event at Spooky Nook garners win for Badin Rams soccer
2
Hamilpalooza happening Saturday at Marcum Park
3
Former Clark County Auditor’s Office employee pleads guilty to theft of...
4
Local college students fare better at earning enough credits for...
5
‘Pipeline’ for transferring college students now stretches across Ohio...
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top