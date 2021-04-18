Helicopter flight spelling out department's initials probed

Columbus Division of Police officials said the helicopter took off just after midnight Saturday for a regularly scheduled 1 /2 hour flight and responded on several high-priority runs, including a stabbing and an assault in progress.

But in between the dispatched runs, the pilot “flew a pattern which spelled out “CPD” when later viewed on a flight tracking application," the department said in a statement. Officials said that took less than ten minutes, was done at normal altitude and didn't result in any missed calls for service or additional fuel usage.