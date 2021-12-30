Henderson carries Central Michigan over Kent State 72-69

KENT, Ohio (AP) — Harrison Henderson had 18 points as Central Michigan broke its eight-game losing streak, edging past Kent State 72-69 on Wednesday night in a Mid-American Conference opener for both teams.
Ralph Bissainthe had 12 points and nine rebounds for Central Michigan (2-10). Brian Taylor added 10 rebounds and Kevin Miller had seven assists.
Sincere Carry scored a season-high 22 points for the Golden Flashes (5-6). Malique Jacobs added 13 points and six assists.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
In Other News
1
Cincinnati mayor declares state of emergency due to low firefighter...
2
GameWorks at Newport on the Levee has permanently closed
3
18-year-old Springfield driver dies in 2-car crash
4
Graeter’s makes ‘Boldy Bearcat’ a permanent ice cream flavor
5
Happy Birthday, John Legend! Celebrating the Springfield native as he...