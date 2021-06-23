Hendricks dominates, Bryant homers as Cubs beat Indians 7-1

The Cubs broke it open with four in the sixth.

Joc Pederson chased Morgan with a two-run double with none out. Javier Báez — pulled the previous night by manager David Ross because of a baserunning lapse — lined a ground-rule RBI double to left against Nick Sandlin. Contreras then singled in a run to make it 5-0. He and Wisdom added back-to-back solo homers in the eighth.

Cleveland, which had won six of eight, got its run in the top half on a forceout by Amed Rosario after loading the bases with none out.

Morgan gave up four runs and four hits in his third big league start. The 25-year-old right-hander struck out nine and walked none.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Indians: Civale appears headed to the injured list because of soreness in the middle finger on his pitching hand. He is scheduled to be examined by hand specialist Dr. Thomas Graham on Wednesday. “My guess is we will need to make a roster move,” manager Terry Francona said. “Because of tomorrow’s day off, we can let him get looked at first. But I think we’re prepared that he’s going to miss some time.” ... C Roberto Pérez (fractured ring finger) is set to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Columbus on Wednesday.

Cubs: Wisdom was examined by the trainer after checking his swing in the second inning, then lined to third.

UP NEXT

Indians: Cleveland opens a four-game series at Minnesota on Thursday, with RHP J.C. Mejia (1-2, 6.11 ERA) pitching for the Indians and RHP José Berríos (7-2, 3.56) going for the Twins.

Cubs: RHP Zach Davies (4-4, 4.66) looks to bounce back as the Cubs open a four-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday. Davies was pounded for eight runs in a loss to Miami last week after delivering back-to-back scoreless outings in winning his previous two starts.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Chicago Cubs' Kris Bryant rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians Tuesday, June 22, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty) Credit: Paul Beaty Credit: Paul Beaty

Cleveland Indians starter Eli Morgan delivers a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Tuesday, June 22, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty) Credit: Paul Beaty Credit: Paul Beaty

Chicago Cubs' Jason Heyward right, jumps on the field from the dugout while Javier Baez (9) and other teammates run on the field before a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at Wrigley Field in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty) Credit: Paul Beaty Credit: Paul Beaty