Hendricks scheduled to start as Chicago hosts Cleveland

news | 58 minutes ago
By The Associated Press
The Cubs will send Kyle Hendricks to the mound Tuesday and the Indians plan to give Eli Morgan the start

Cleveland Indians (40-30, second in the AL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (40-33, first in the NL Central)

Chicago; Tuesday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Eli Morgan (0-1, 12.79 ERA, 2.37 WHIP, 6 strikeouts) Cubs: Kyle Hendricks (9-4, 4.13 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 65 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -190, Indians +163; over/under is even

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago and Cleveland will face off on Tuesday.

The Cubs are 25-13 in home games in 2020. Chicago has hit 97 home runs this season, fifth in the National League. Javier Baez leads the club with 16, averaging one every 14.7 at-bats.

The Indians are 20-17 on the road. Cleveland has hit 84 home runs as a team this season. Jose Ramirez leads them with 16, averaging one every 15.4 at-bats.

The Indians won the last meeting 4-0. Bryan Shaw earned his second victory and Josh Naylor went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Cleveland. Adbert Alzolay took his sixth loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Baez leads the Cubs with 16 home runs and is slugging .460.

Ramirez leads the Indians with 66 hits and has 45 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 4-6, .146 batting average, 4.03 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Indians: 7-3, .236 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Trevor Williams: (appendix), Rowan Wick: (oblique), Justin Steele: (hamstring), Dillon Maples: (tricep), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Nico Hoerner: (hamstring), Matt Duffy: (back), David Bote: (shoulder), Austin Romine: (left wrist), P.J. Higgins: (forearm).

Indians: Zach Plesac: (thumb), Cam Hill: (wrist), Aaron Civale: (finger), Shane Bieber: (shoulder), Jordan Luplow: (ankle), Franmil Reyes: (side), Roberto Perez: (finger), Austin Hedges: (concussion).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

