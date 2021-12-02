Henry, Indiana St. host Miami

Miami (5-2) vs. Indiana State (3-5)
Hulman Center, Terre Haute, Indiana; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Dae Dae Grant and Miami will battle Cameron Henry and Indiana State. The junior Grant has scored 21 percent of the team's points this season and is averaging 16.8 over his last five games. Henry, a senior, is averaging 14.2 points over the last five games.
SUPER SENIORS: Miami has benefited heavily from its seniors. Mekhi Lairy, Dalonte Brown, Precious Ayah and Myja White have combined to account for 53 percent of the team's scoring this year and 61 percent of all RedHawks points over the team's last five games.DOMINANT DAE DAE: Grant has connected on 36.4 percent of the 44 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 9 of 25 over the last five games. He's also converted 92.9 percent of his foul shots this season.
WINLESS WHEN: Indiana State is 0-5 this year when it scores 76 points or fewer and 3-0 when it scores at least 77.
ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Sycamores have recently created baskets via assists more often than the RedHawks. Indiana State has an assist on 40 of 73 field goals (54.8 percent) across its previous three matchups while Miami has assists on 35 of 79 field goals (44.3 percent) during its past three games.
DID YOU KNOW: The Miami offense has recorded a turnover on only 12.7 percent of its possessions, which is the seventh-lowest rate in the nation. The Indiana State defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 17.2 percent of all possessions (ranked 286th among Division I teams).
