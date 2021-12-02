Henry, Indiana St. host Miami

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Sycamores have recently created baskets via assists more often than the RedHawks. Indiana State has an assist on 40 of 73 field goals (54.8 percent) across its previous three matchups while Miami has assists on 35 of 79 field goals (44.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Miami offense has recorded a turnover on only 12.7 percent of its possessions, which is the seventh-lowest rate in the nation. The Indiana State defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 17.2 percent of all possessions (ranked 286th among Division I teams).

