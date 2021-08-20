dayton-daily-news logo
X

Hentges scheduled to start for Cleveland against Los Angeles

news
By The Associated Press
50 minutes ago
The Indians will roll out Sam Hentges to the mound Friday and the Angels will give Jaime Barria the start

Los Angeles Angels (62-61, fourth in the AL West) vs. Cleveland Indians (58-61, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Jaime Barria (2-1, 4.71 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 14 strikeouts) Indians: Sam Hentges (1-4, 7.95 ERA, 2.03 WHIP, 49 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Indians -118, Angels +100; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels travel to face the Cleveland Indians on Friday.

The Indians are 29-27 in home games in 2020. Cleveland is slugging .401 as a unit. Jose Ramirez leads the club with a .541 slugging percentage, including 57 extra-base hits and 27 home runs.

The Angels are 30-31 in road games. Los Angeles has slugged .420 this season. Shohei Ohtani leads the team with a mark of .641.

The Indians won the last meeting 3-2. Aaron Civale secured his sixth victory and Ramirez went 1-for-3 for Cleveland. Tony Watson took his second loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ramirez leads the Indians with 76 RBIs and is batting .257.

David Fletcher leads the Angels with 140 hits and has 39 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Indians: 4-6, .224 batting average, 4.79 ERA, outscored by three runs

Angels: 5-5, .235 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Indians: Nick Sandlin: (shoulder), Aaron Civale: (finger), Shane Bieber: (shoulder), Harold Ramirez: (hamstring), Josh Naylor: (ankle), Bobby Bradley: (knee), Roberto Perez: (shoulder).

Angels: Patrick Sandoval: (spine), Alex Cobb: (wrist), Luke Bard: (hip), Mike Trout: (calf), Dexter Fowler: (knee), Anthony Rendon: (hip), Franklin Barreto: (right elbow).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Woman injured after fall from cliff behind Springfield Regional Medical
2
Pilots land plane after twin engines lose power leaving Bellefontaine...
3
Developers finalize land purchase deal of former Beverly Hills Supper...
4
Butler County native and beloved CBS Sports producer honored after his...
5
1 dead after early-morning shooting in Springfield
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top