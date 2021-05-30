Hentges scheduled to start for Cleveland against Toronto

The Blue Jays are 16-13 in road games. The Toronto offense has compiled a .257 batting average as a team this season, good for third in the league. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the team with a mark of .331.

The Blue Jays won the last meeting 11-2. Hyun Jin Ryu earned his fifth victory and Joe Panik went 4-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Toronto. Eli Morgan registered his first loss for Cleveland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez leads the Indians with 24 extra base hits and is batting .263.

Guerrero Jr. leads the Blue Jays with 26 extra base hits and is slugging .652.

LAST 10 GAMES: Indians: 6-4, .225 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Blue Jays: 3-7, .278 batting average, 4.66 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Indians: Zach Plesac: (thumb), Cam Hill: (wrist), Jordan Luplow: (ankle), Franmil Reyes: (side), Roberto Perez: (finger).

Blue Jays: Kirby Yates: (tommy john surgery), David Phelps: (right lat), Patrick Murphy: (shoulder), Tommy Milone: (shoulder), Julian Merryweather: (left oblique), Anthony Kay: (blister), Tom Hatch: (elbow), Ryan Borucki: (forearm), Travis Bergen: (shoulder), George Springer: (quad), Cavan Biggio: (spine), Alejandro Kirk: (left hip flexor).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.