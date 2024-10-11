Hernandez and the Columbus Crew host the New England Revolution

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Columbus -271, New England +583, Draw +433; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Cucho Hernandez leads the Columbus Crew into a matchup with the New England Revolution fresh off of a two-goal outing against the Philadelphia Union.

The Crew are 14-5-5 in conference play. The Crew are 11-0-0 when they record at least three goals.

The Revolution are 6-16-2 in conference games. The Revolution have a 4-9-2 record in games they score just one goal.

Saturday's game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hernandez has scored 19 goals with eight assists for the Crew. Diego Rossi has four goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

Giacomo Vrioni has scored nine goals with one assist for the Revolution. Bobby Wood has four goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crew: 5-3-2, averaging 1.9 goals, 4.8 shots on goal and 4.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.8 goals per game.

Revolution: 2-5-3, averaging 1.3 goals, 3.3 shots on goal and 4.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.8 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Crew: Sean Zawadzki (injured), Evan Bush (injured).

Revolution: Will Sands (injured), Tomas Chancalay (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.