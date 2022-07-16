Hernandez leads the Columbus Crew against Cincinnati

Cincinnati is 6-5-5 in Eastern Conference games. Cincinnati is third in the Eastern Conference with 32 goals led by Brandon Vazquez with 10.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Derrick Etienne has scored five goals and added five assists for the Crew. Lucas Zelarrayan has three assists over the last 10 games.

Vazquez has scored 10 goals with five assists for Cincinnati. Brenner has five goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crew: 3-2-5, averaging 1.2 goals, 2.6 shots on goal and 4.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

Cincinnati: 3-2-5, averaging 1.9 goals, 5.5 shots on goal and 5.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.8 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Crew: Artur (injured), Jonathan Mensah (injured), Marlon Hairston (injured).

Cincinnati: Allan Cruz (injured), Dominique Badji (injured), Luciano Acosta (injured), Junior Moreno (injured), Ronald Matarrita (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.