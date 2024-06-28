Hernandez leads the Columbus Crew against the New England Revolution

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Columbus +117, New England +199, Draw +258; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Cucho Hernandez leads the Columbus Crew into a matchup with the New England Revolution following a three-goal outing against Sporting Kansas City.

The Revolution are 4-10-1 in Eastern Conference play. The Revolution have scored 17 goals while conceding 30 for a -13 goal differential.

The Crew are 7-3-2 against Eastern Conference opponents. Hernandez leads the fifth-ranked scoring team in the Eastern Conference with nine goals. The Crew have scored 29.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Giacomo Vrioni has five goals and one assist for the Revolution. Carles Gil has two goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

Hernandez has nine goals and one assist for the Crew. Diego Rossi has scored four goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Revolution: 5-5-0, averaging 1.2 goals, 4.1 shots on goal and 5.0 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

Crew: 5-2-3, averaging 1.9 goals, 5.7 shots on goal and 4.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.0 goal per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Revolution: Peyton Miller (injured), Ryan Spaulding (injured), Dylan Borrero (injured), Henrich Ravas (injured), Tomas Chancalay (injured), Mark Anthony Kaye (injured), Nacho Gil (injured), Tommy McNamara (injured), Bobby Wood (injured).

Crew: Jacen Russell-Rowe (injured), Evan Bush (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.