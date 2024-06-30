Hernández, Rossi lead Columbus to 5-1 rout of New England in MLS

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Cucho Hernández and Diego Rossi each had a goal and two assists and the surging Columbus Crew defeated the New England Revolution 5-1 in an MLS match on Saturday night.

It was the sixth win in the last seven matches for Columbus and New England saw a four-match winning streak come to an end.

The Crew took a commanding 3-1 lead late in the first half, scoring twice in the final few minutes before the break. Max Arfsten scored from the top of the box to give Columbus a 2-1 lead at 42 minutes, then Rossi added a third goal in stoppage time.

Rudy Camacho and Steven Moreira added second-half goals for Columbus.

Rossi's goal from the right side came at the end of a breakaway after crossing passes from Hernández, and Christian Ramírez. The score came shortly after Arfsten scored from the top left side of the box, with an assist from Hernandez.

Emmanuel Boateng gave New England the early lead in the ninth minute when he intercepted a short pass near the top left of the box and slipped his shot past Crew keeper Patrick Schulte.

Hernández leveled it a short time later, converting from the left side after taking a long pass from Christian Ramírez. It was the 10th goal of the season for Hernández.

Schulte made four saves for Columbus and Aljaz Ivacic made one for New England.

Columbus (9-3-6) returns home to take on Nashville SC on Wednesday. New England (6-11-1) will host Atlanta United on Wednesday.

