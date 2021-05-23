Hernandez's homer in 10th gives Indians 5-3 win over Twins

Minnesota, which trailed 3-0 after two innings, tied the score in the sixth on rookie Alex Kirilloff’s RBI single that chased Bieber. Nick Sandlin loaded the bases with two outs, then fell behind Andrelton Simmons 3-0 in the count before striking him out.

Kirilloff has hits in nine straight games and 14 RBIs in his first 14 games in the majors.

Franmil Reyes hit a two-run homer in the first for the Indians, but left in the sixth after straining a left abdominal muscle while fouling off a pitch.

Reyes’ 11th home run of the season came off Kenta Maeda, who allowed three runs and three hits in five innings while striking out six. Maeda left with a strained groin.

Cleveland extended its lead to 3-0 in the second on Hedges’ RBI single. Hedges had two hits, but popped out with the bases loaded and two outs in the ninth.

Minnesota closed to 3-2 on Josh Donaldson's sacrifice fly in the third and Miguel Sanó's solo homer in the fourth. Sanó has gone deep four times during a nine-game hitting streak at Progressive Field.

DOWN HE GOES

Indians RHP Triston McKenzie, who walked an AL-high 30 in 31 1/3 innings, was optioned to Triple-A Columbus. One of the organization’s top prospects, he allowed six runs and walked five in 3 1/3 innings Friday in a 10-0 loss .

“We felt like here, now, it wasn’t happening for him,” manager Terry Francona said. “For Triston’s development, we need to let him hit the reset at Triple-A.”

The 23-year-old McKenzie went 1-3 with a 6.89 ERA and 44 strikeouts in seven starts and one relief appearance. He helped Cleveland reach the 2020 playoffs, going 2-1 with a 3.24 ERA.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Twins: DH Nelson Cruz (left wrist bruise) was not in the lineup for the third straight game, but took some swings. Manager Rocco Baldelli said Cruz might be able to pinch hit this weekend. ... SS Jorge Polanco (right ankle soreness) has not played since hurting an ankle Thursday at the Angels. The injury is in the same spot where Polanco has undergone two surgeries, according to Baldelli.

Indians: C Roberto Pérez (right ring finger fracture) has been on the injured list since May 5 and is expected to be sidelined until after the All-Star break. Pérez underwent surgery to stabilize the fracture by placing three pins in his hand on May 7.

UP NEXT

Twins: LHP J.A. Happ (2-2, 5.35 ERA) gets the call in the three-game series finale. Happ has allowed 12 earned runs in 14 1/3 innings on the road, going 1-1 with a 7.53 ERA in three starts.

Indians: RHP Zach Plesac (4-3, 3.93 ERA) is 3-0 with a 2.20 ERA in four starts this month, striking out 19 over 28 2/3 innings.

___

Teammates mob Cleveland Indians' Cesar Hernandez, second from left, after Hernandez hit a two-run home run in the 10th inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Saturday, May 22, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) Credit: Tony Dejak Credit: Tony Dejak

Cleveland Indians' Cesar Hernandez watches his two-run home run in the 10th inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Saturday, May 22, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) Credit: Tony Dejak Credit: Tony Dejak

Minnesota Twins relief pitcher Alex Colome walks off the field after giving up a two-run home run to Cleveland Indians' Cesar Hernandez in the 10th inning of a baseball game, Saturday, May 22, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) Credit: Tony Dejak Credit: Tony Dejak

Cleveland Indians' Franmil Reyes reacts after swinging in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Saturday, May 22, 2021, in Cleveland. Reyes left the game with an injury. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) Credit: Tony Dejak Credit: Tony Dejak

Minnesota Twins' Alex Kirilloff watches his RBI-single in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians, Saturday, May 22, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) Credit: Tony Dejak Credit: Tony Dejak

Minnesota Twins' Andrelton Simmons throws his bat after striking out with the bases loaded in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians, Saturday, May 22, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) Credit: Tony Dejak Credit: Tony Dejak

Cleveland Indians' Austin Hedges watches his RBI-single in the second inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Saturday, May 22, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) Credit: Tony Dejak Credit: Tony Dejak

Minnesota Twins' Luis Arraez, right, tries to steal to second base as Cleveland Indians' Cesar Hernandez, left, makes the tag in the first inning of a baseball game, Saturday, May 22, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) Credit: Tony Dejak Credit: Tony Dejak