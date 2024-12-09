Herro scores 34, Robinson adds 23 and Heat beat Cleveland 122-113, only 4th loss for Cavs

Darius Garland scored 23 for Cleveland, which fell to 21-4 — still matching the best 25-game start in team history. Georges Niang scored 15 for the Cavs, who lost Evan Mobley in the first half to a sprained ankle.

Donovan Mitchell was held to 12 points on 5-of-16 shooting for Cleveland.

Both teams shot exactly 41 for 86 — 47.7% — in the game.

Takeaways

Cavaliers: Cleveland is now 5-3 against the Southeast Division — and 16-1 against the rest of the NBA. The Cavs are 6-4 after their 15-0 start.

Heat: Miami has scored at least 121 points in each of its last three games, tying the longest such streak in franchise history — it was done twice previously. The Heat have won three consecutive games overall and four in a row at home, both season bests.

Key moment

A huge possession for Miami during the closing push: Dru Smith — a 6-foot-2 reserve guard — got two offensive rebounds on the same trip, then got the ball back and made a 3-pointer from the left corner to give the Heat a 112-99 lead with 4:22 left.

Key stat

Herro's two highest-scoring third quarters of his career were in a five-day span: 21 points against the Lakers on Wednesday and 19 points on Sunday.

Up next

The teams not in the NBA Cup knockout round get a few days off now. Cleveland hosts Washington on Friday and Miami hosts Toronto on Thursday.

