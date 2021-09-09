dayton-daily-news logo
Heyward’s walk-off HR in 10th gives Cubs 4-1 win over Reds

Chicago Cubs' Jason Heyward celebrates while rounding third base after hitting a game-winning, three-run home run against the Cincinnati in the 10th inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, in Chicago. The Cubs won 4-1. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)
Chicago Cubs' Jason Heyward celebrates while rounding third base after hitting a game-winning, three-run home run against the Cincinnati in the 10th inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, in Chicago. The Cubs won 4-1. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

By CASEY DROTTAR, Associated Press
1 hour ago
Jason Heyward hit a three-run homer in the bottom of the 10th inning to give the Chicago Cubs a 4-1 win over the Cincinnati Reds for their eighth victory in nine games

CHICAGO (AP) — Jason Heyward hit a three-run homer in the bottom of the 10th inning to give the Chicago Cubs a 4-1 win over the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday night for their eighth victory in nine games.

Ian Happ homered for the third straight game, extending his hitting streak to a career-high nine games and helping the Cubs win their third consecutive series.

Joey Votto launched his 29th homer of the season, but his fourth-inning solo shot was all the offense Cincinnati could muster.

The Reds have lost four of six as they fight for a playoff spot. They entered the day tied with San Diego for the second NL wild card.

Automatic runner Willson Contreras advanced from second to third in the 10th on a single by Patrick Wisdom. Heyward then sent a drive to right field off Brad Brach (1-2).

Chicago was boosted by yet another stellar start from Alec Mills, who allowed one run and four hits over six innings. He’s given up just three earned runs over his last three starts.

Rowan Wick provided two shutout innings in relief, and Codi Heuer (7-2) worked two hitless innings for the win. Heuer hasn’t allowed an earned run in his last 12 outings.

Happ’s first-inning solo shot off Vladimir Gutiérrez nearly left Wrigley Field, but Chicago’s offense quickly quieted afterward. The Cubs went scoreless over the next eight innings, with just one hit.

Gutiérrez gave Cincinnati five solid innings on the mound, allowing two hits and one run. Happ’s home run was the lone blemish for the rookie right-hander, who struck out six.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cubs: OF Michael Hermosillo has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a left forearm strain. Hermosillo is hitting .194 with three home runs and seven RBIs in 16 games for Chicago this season. … OF Nick Martini was selected from Triple-A Iowa to replace Hermosillo. Martini has appeared in 12 games for the Cubs this season, going 1 for 12 with an RBI and two walks.

Reds: RHP Art Warren (strained oblique) will continue his rehab assignment this week. He has made three appearances for Triple-A Louisville since Sept. 2, allowing three earned runs and three hits in 2 2/3 innings.

UP NEXT

Cubs: Off on Thursday before hosting NL West-leading San Francisco on Friday. Kyle Hendricks (14-6, 4.65 ERA) takes the mound for the Cubs, while the Giants had not yet announced their starter.

Reds: Cincinnati sends Tyler Mahle (11-5, 3.76 ERA) to the mound to open a three-game series at St. Louis on Friday. Jon Lester (5-6, 4.89) is scheduled to start for the Cardinals.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto watches his solo home run during the fourth inning of the team's baseball game against the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)
Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto watches his solo home run during the fourth inning of the team's baseball game against the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

Chicago Cubs' Patrick Wisdom celebrates while rounding third base after Jason Heyward hit a game-ending, three-run home against the Cincinnati Reds during the 10th inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, in Chicago. The Cubs won 4-1. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)
Chicago Cubs' Patrick Wisdom celebrates while rounding third base after Jason Heyward hit a game-ending, three-run home against the Cincinnati Reds during the 10th inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, in Chicago. The Cubs won 4-1. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

Chicago Cubs' Ian Happ ,right, celebrates with Willson Contreras (40) after hitting a solo home run during the first inning of the tema's baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)
Chicago Cubs' Ian Happ ,right, celebrates with Willson Contreras (40) after hitting a solo home run during the first inning of the tema's baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

Chicago Cubs' Ian Happ rounds third base after hitting a solo home run during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)
Chicago Cubs' Ian Happ rounds third base after hitting a solo home run during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

Cincinnati Reds starter Vladimir Gutierrez delivers a pitch during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)
Cincinnati Reds starter Vladimir Gutierrez delivers a pitch during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

Chicago Cubs starter Alec Mills winds up during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)
Chicago Cubs starter Alec Mills winds up during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

