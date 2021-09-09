Heyward’s walk-off HR in 10th gives Cubs 4-1 win over Reds

Chicago was boosted by yet another stellar start from Alec Mills, who allowed one run and four hits over six innings. He’s given up just three earned runs over his last three starts.

Rowan Wick provided two shutout innings in relief, and Codi Heuer (7-2) worked two hitless innings for the win. Heuer hasn’t allowed an earned run in his last 12 outings.

Happ’s first-inning solo shot off Vladimir Gutiérrez nearly left Wrigley Field, but Chicago’s offense quickly quieted afterward. The Cubs went scoreless over the next eight innings, with just one hit.

Gutiérrez gave Cincinnati five solid innings on the mound, allowing two hits and one run. Happ’s home run was the lone blemish for the rookie right-hander, who struck out six.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cubs: OF Michael Hermosillo has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a left forearm strain. Hermosillo is hitting .194 with three home runs and seven RBIs in 16 games for Chicago this season. … OF Nick Martini was selected from Triple-A Iowa to replace Hermosillo. Martini has appeared in 12 games for the Cubs this season, going 1 for 12 with an RBI and two walks.

Reds: RHP Art Warren (strained oblique) will continue his rehab assignment this week. He has made three appearances for Triple-A Louisville since Sept. 2, allowing three earned runs and three hits in 2 2/3 innings.

UP NEXT

Cubs: Off on Thursday before hosting NL West-leading San Francisco on Friday. Kyle Hendricks (14-6, 4.65 ERA) takes the mound for the Cubs, while the Giants had not yet announced their starter.

Reds: Cincinnati sends Tyler Mahle (11-5, 3.76 ERA) to the mound to open a three-game series at St. Louis on Friday. Jon Lester (5-6, 4.89) is scheduled to start for the Cardinals.

