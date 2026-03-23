Hidalgo has another strong performance, Notre Dame women beat Ohio State to move into Sweet 16

Fellow AP All-America pick Jaloni Cambridge tied a career high with 41 points for Ohio State (27-8), the second-most points by a Buckeye player in an NCAA Tournament game.

Ohio State becomes the first team in women's tournament history to be eliminated three straight years at home.

Vanessa de Jesus scored 15 points and Cassandre Prosper 13 for the Fighting Irish (24-10), who have won 11 of their last 13.

Hidalgo had 23 points, nine rebounds, eight steals and six assists in Saturday's 79-60 victory over Fairfield. The eight steals ties a Fighting Irish NCAA Tournament record she had originally set on Saturday.

A jumper by Hidalgo gave the Fighting Irish a 50-37 lead with 8:09 remaining in the third quarter before the Buckeyes went on a 12-4 run. Cambridge scored six straight to get the Buckeyes within one point but missed a free throw with 2:42 remaining that would have tied it at 54-all with 2:42 remaining.

Notre Dame would regain control by going on a 12-3 run. Its largest lead was 83-65 in the game's final minute.

Ohio State started off strong, scoring the first 11 points, including Cambridge with nine. Notre Dame got its first basket on 3-pointer by Iyana Moore with 6:43 remaining.

The Fighting Irish took a 22-20 lead at the end of the first quarter and were up 43-35 at halftime.

Up next

The Fighting Irish will face the winner between second-seeded Vanderbilt or seventh-seeded Illinois on Friday.

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AP March Madness bracket: https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-womens-bracket and coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness