Highlights of Ohio governor's proposed 2-year spending plan

LAW ENFORCEMENT

— The governor proposes spending $10 million on grants to allow hundreds of law enforcement agencies to buy body-worn cameras. As of February, only 183 of the state’s about 900 law enforcement agencies both have body cameras for officers and are following the standards set by the Ohio Collaborative Community-Police Advisory Board.

DISTRACTED DRIVING

— DeWine will use budget language to renew his effort to make distracted driving reason enough for police to pull someone over. DeWine’s proposal would address such activities as writing, sending or looking at texts, watching or recording photos or videos, or livestreaming while handling an electronic device, among other activities. Under current law police need another reason first — such as speeding — to pull adult drivers over for distracted driving.

EDUCATION

— DeWine's proposal provides about $13.4 billion annually to schools, up by about $1 billion this year. The plan includes $1.1 billion to support Student Wellness and Success Funds, a program launched by DeWine during the last budget that fosters continued partnerships between schools and districts and local organizations providing social services to students. DeWine didn't dramatically adjust regular state funding for schools in anticipation of a legislative school-funding bill later this year.

PRISONS

— The budget will allocate funding to provide incarcerated Ohioans struggling with substance abuse or mental health problems with access to resources for recovery. The investment plans to expand access to counseling, peer support, technology and medication within the state's correctional facilities.

ENVIRONMENT

— The H2Ohio water quality initiative, introduced in 2019, will receive nearly $250 million to continue the state's effort to clean up toxic algae in Lake Erie and protect other lakes and rivers throughout Ohio.

OHIO STATE HIGHWAY PATROL

— While DeWine said the budget would not include any tax increases, he did introduce an increase in the state's motor vehicle fees to help fund the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The governor proposed a $10 increase in motor vehicle registration fees and a $2 increase to the title fee.