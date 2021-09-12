dayton-daily-news logo
Higuaín scores, Crew beat Miami in first-ever meeting

Inter Miami forward Gonzalo Higuain (9) celebrates after scoring a goal as Columbus Crew defender Vito Wormgoor falls to the field during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Inter Miami forward Gonzalo Higuain (9) celebrates after scoring a goal as Columbus Crew defender Vito Wormgoor falls to the field during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

49 minutes ago
Gonzalo Higuaín scored in the 16th minute and Inter Miami beat the Columbus Crew 1-0

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Gonzalo Higuaín scored in the 16th minute and Inter Miami beat the Columbus Crew 1-0 on Saturday night.

Miami (8-9-5) has won six of its last nine matches, including all five of its home games during the run. Columbus (7-11-6) has lost eight of its last nine games, including five straight defeats on the road. Columbus has managed just two wins in its last 24 away matches dating to 2019.

Higuaín took advantage of a poor back pass, and calmly chipped it over goalkeeper Eloy Room.

It was the first meeting between Inter Miami and the Crew. Columbus’s last trip to Miami came in 2001, a 4-3 defeat at the Fusion.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Inter Miami's Gonzalo Higuain, left, celebrates with midfielder Blaise Matuidi (8) after scoring a goal against the Columbus Crew during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Inter Miami's Gonzalo Higuain, left, celebrates with midfielder Blaise Matuidi (8) after scoring a goal against the Columbus Crew during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Columbus Crew forward Miguel Berry (27) goes for the ball againstInter Miami defender Christian Makoun (4) during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Columbus Crew forward Miguel Berry (27) goes for the ball againstInter Miami defender Christian Makoun (4) during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Inter Miami midfielder Lewis Morgan (7) controls the ball as Columbus Crew forward Pedro Santos, left, defends during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Inter Miami midfielder Lewis Morgan (7) controls the ball as Columbus Crew forward Pedro Santos, left, defends during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Inter Miami head coach Phil Neville, center, talks with midfielder Rodolfo Pizarro (10) during the second half of the team's MLS soccer match against the Columbus Crew, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Inter Miami won 1-0. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Inter Miami head coach Phil Neville, center, talks with midfielder Rodolfo Pizarro (10) during the second half of the team's MLS soccer match against the Columbus Crew, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Inter Miami won 1-0. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Inter Miami forward Julian Carranza (21) prepares to kick the ball as Columbus Crew defender Vito Wormgoor (5) defends during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Inter Miami won 1-0. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Inter Miami forward Julian Carranza (21) prepares to kick the ball as Columbus Crew defender Vito Wormgoor (5) defends during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Inter Miami won 1-0. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Columbus Crew defender Josh Williams, left, kicks the ball as Inter Miami forward Gonzalo Higuain (9) defends during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Inter Miami won 1-0. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Columbus Crew defender Josh Williams, left, kicks the ball as Inter Miami forward Gonzalo Higuain (9) defends during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Inter Miami won 1-0. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Inter Miami goalkeeper Nick Marsman makes a save during the second half of the team's MLS soccer match against the Columbus Crew, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Inter Miami won 1-0. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Inter Miami goalkeeper Nick Marsman makes a save during the second half of the team's MLS soccer match against the Columbus Crew, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Inter Miami won 1-0. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Inter Miami forward Robbie Robinson (19) runs with the ball as Columbus Crew defender Vito Wormgoor pursues during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Inter Miami won 1-0. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Inter Miami forward Robbie Robinson (19) runs with the ball as Columbus Crew defender Vito Wormgoor pursues during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Inter Miami won 1-0. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Inter Miami defender Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, right, heads the ball next to Columbus Crew midfielder Liam Fraser (18) during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Inter Miami won 1-0. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Inter Miami defender Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, right, heads the ball next to Columbus Crew midfielder Liam Fraser (18) during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Inter Miami won 1-0. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

