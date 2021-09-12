Higuaín scores, Crew beat Miami in first-ever meeting

Miami (8-9-5) has won six of its last nine matches, including all five of its home games during the run. Columbus (7-11-6) has lost eight of its last nine games, including five straight defeats on the road. Columbus has managed just two wins in its last 24 away matches dating to 2019.

Higuaín took advantage of a poor back pass, and calmly chipped it over goalkeeper Eloy Room.