Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Hill carries Cleveland St. past Youngstown St. 64-61

news
33 minutes ago
Yahel Hill had 15 points off the bench to lift Cleveland State to a 64-61 win over Youngstown State

CLEVELAND (AP) — Yahel Hill had 15 points off the bench to lift Cleveland State to a 64-61 win over Youngstown State on Friday night.

A 3-pointer by D'Moi Hodge gave the Vikings a 62-52 lead with 3:59 remaining and they held on to win despite not scoring again until Tre Gomillion beat the final buzzer with a dunk.

Chris Greene had 12 points for Cleveland State (12-4, 8-1 Horizon League). Gomillion added nine assists. Nathanael Jack had six rebounds.

Dwayne Cohill had 20 points and six rebounds for the Penguins (10-9, 4-5). Tevin Olison added 18 points and six rebounds. Michael Akuchie had 10 points.

The Vikings improve to 2-0 against the Penguins on the season. Cleveland State defeated Youngstown State 86-80 on Jan. 9.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

In Other News
1
P&G again hikes prices; brands such as Tide, Gain, Downy are impacted
2
103-year-old Springfield WWII veteran dies days before his birthday
3
Franklin man accused of stealing from laundromat coin machines, taking...
4
$1.3B Hollywoodland project ‘as it was proposed is no longer being...
5
Bengals-Titans tickets: Fans facing high prices to see game in...
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top