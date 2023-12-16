Hill has 29 as Bowling Green defeats UMKC 79-69

Khristion Courseault finished with 18 points and six assists for the Kangaroos (5-7. UMKC also got 16 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks from Allen David Mukeba Jr.. In addition, Jamar Brown had 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Bowling Green plays Tuesday against Hampton at home, and UMKC visits East Tennessee State on Wednesday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.