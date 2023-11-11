Hill scores 26, Bowling Green knocks off Arkansas State 81-75

Led by Marcus Hill's 26 points, the Bowling Green Falcons defeated the Arkansas State Red Wolves 81-75 on Saturday
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Marcus Hill had 26 points in Bowling Green's 81-75 win over Arkansas State on Saturday.

Hill had five rebounds for the Falcons (2-0). DaJion Humphrey scored 22 points while going 8 of 11 (4 for 6 from 3-point range).

Taryn Todd led the Red Wolves (0-2) in scoring, finishing with 31 points and seven assists. Freddy Hicks added 12 points for Arkansas State. Dyondre Dominguez also had 11 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks.

NEXT UP

Both teams play on Tuesday. Bowling Green visits Oakland and Arkansas State hosts Alcorn State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

