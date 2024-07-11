Hilliard homers twice, Freeland has nine Ks as Rockies hold on to beat Reds 6-5

Hilliard hit a two-run home run in the third and a solo shot in the fifth for his third career multi-homer game, first since April 24, 2023, when he homered twice against Miami while with the Braves.

Jonathan India, the Reds’ designated hitter after missing Tuesday’s game with a bruised knee, hit a solo homer in the third to make the score 3-1. It was his seventh home run.

Brenton Doyle walked and scored on Jake Cave's double in the sixth to give the Rockies a 5-1 lead.

Reds starter Frankie Montas (4-7) gave up five earned runs and eight hits in seven innings.

Tyler Stephenson doubled leading off the seventh, but the Reds' catcher was thrown out trying for a triple on a relay from second baseman Brendon Rodgers.

Cincinnati rallied in the ninth after trailing 6-2. Stephenson led off with a solo homer, his eighth, off Victor Vodnik. With runners on first and second and no outs, Jalen Beeks got Rece Hinds to fly to right. Santiago Espinal singled to drive home the Reds' fourth run. India's sacrifice fly made it 6-5.

Elly De La Cruz grounded out, giving Beeks his ninth save.

Hinds, who became the first Reds player since 1937 with five hits through his first two career games, went 1 for 4 with an RBI and stolen base.

TRAINERS ROOM

Rockies: OF Charlie Blackmon (right hamstring) tweaked his hamstring diving for a fly ball on Monday. He ran before Wednesday's game and was available to hit. ... RHP Jake Bird (right groin strain) was activated from the 15-day injured list and optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque.

Reds: RHP Graham Ashcraft (right elbow strain) was placed on the 15-day injured list, retroactive to July 8. Ashcraft was optioned to Triple-A Louisville on Monday but that option was voided. ... OF Jake Fraley was activated from the family medical emergency list and OF Blake Dunn was optioned to Triple-A.

UP NEXT

Reds RHP Hunter Greene (5-4, 3.45) faces Rockies LHP Austin Gomber (2-5, 4.47) in the series finale.

