Hines leads Alabama State against Akron after 24-point performance

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Zips -7.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama State faces Akron after CJ Hines scored 24 points in Alabama State's 77-75 win against the Lamar Cardinals.

The Zips have gone 3-0 at home. Akron leads the MAC with 20.8 assists per game led by Tavari Johnson averaging 4.2.

The Hornets have gone 0-2 away from home. Alabama State ranks fourth in the SWAC shooting 33.3% from 3-point range.

Akron is shooting 43.0% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 42.8% Alabama State allows to opponents. Alabama State averages 7.4 more points per game (83.4) than Akron gives up to opponents (76.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Josiah Harris is shooting 36.0% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Zips, while averaging 10 points.

Amarr Knox is averaging 15 points for the Hornets.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.