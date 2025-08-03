History delayed by rain! The MLB Speedway Classic at Bristol suspended for Braves and Reds

Atlanta Braves pitcher Austin Cox throws against the Cincinnati Reds during the first inning of the MLB Speedway Classic baseball game at Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tenn., Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

By TERESA M. WALKER – AP Sports Writer
1 hour ago
BRISTOL, Tenn. (AP) — It was a red flag for Major League Baseball at Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday night.

The Speedway Classic between the Atlanta Braves and Cincinnati Reds was suspended in the first inning because of rain, soaking a record-breaking crowd for the first regular-season game in Tennessee. The plan is to resume the game on Sunday afternoon.

The first delay at the historic bullring of a racetrack came after the ceremonial first pitch featuring a pair of Hall of Famers in Johnny Bench and Chipper Jones, joined by NASCAR drivers Kyle Busch and Chase Elliott. The second with one out in the bottom of the first led to the game being pushed back a day, much like a red flag in motorsports.

Fans who stuck out the first delay started heading toward the exits before the game was delayed until Sunday.

It was an unwelcome detour for the long-planned event mixing baseball and NASCAR.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing

