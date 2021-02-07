Hodge scores 20 to lead Cleveland St. past Oakland 80-78

Tre Gomillion had 13 points and seven rebounds for Cleveland State (14-5, 14-2 Horizon League), which earned its fourth consecutive victory. Deante Johnson added 12 points. Torrey Patton had 12 points and nine rebounds.

Daniel Oladapo had 18 points and eight rebounds for the Golden Grizzlies (8-15, 8-8). Zion Young added 18 points. Micah Parrish had 14 points and seven rebounds.