Holden leads Wright St. past Purdue Fort Wayne 86-73

35 minutes ago
Tanner Holden had 22 points as Wright State defeated Purdue Fort Wayne 86-73

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Tanner Holden had 22 points as Wright State beat Purdue Fort Wayne 86-73 on Thursday night.

The game was the Horizon League opener for both teams.

Grant Basile had 19 points, eight rebounds and three blocks for Wright State (2-5), which snapped its five-game losing streak. AJ Braun added 17 points. Trey Calvin had 14 points.

Jarred Godfrey had 24 points and seven assists for the Mastodons (3-4). Deonte Billups added 14 points. Ra Kpedi had 12 points.

